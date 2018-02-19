MEDIA RELEASE

KONA — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that there will be fire training exercises at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) for the Hawaii District Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters (ARFF) on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, and Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The exercise is an annual requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the recertification of Fire and Rescue personnel. The ARFF section will be testing their response protocol to a live emergency scenario involving burning fuel. HDOT informs the public that the exercise will produce smoke in the area.

