MEDIA RELEASE

Talking to parents, children or other loved ones about caregiving is a tough, yet important conversation that many families don’t have until it’s too late.

Families should talk about a loved one’s wishes for care, finances, and forming a support team before a stroke, fall or other emergency happens, and a loved one may not be able to speak for themselves.

That’s why AARP Hawai‘i is offering a free Prepare to Care workshop in Waimea on February 24. The workshop will help current and future caregivers come up with a caregiving plan. We’ll also cover Managing Medications so participants can get tips on becoming your own medication manager along with your doctor and pharmacist.

Registered nurses Pamela Bruce and Susan Yandall will conduct the workshop, which starts at 9 a.m. at Tutu’s House, 64-1032 Mamalahoa Highway, #305, and runs until noon. You don’t have to be an AARP member to attend. Call 1-877-926-8300 or go to aarp.cvent.com/waimea2-24 to reserve a space.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



