MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i — Soldiers are scheduled to convoy from Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) to Kawaihae Docks Feb. 19, 2018. The six-vehicle convoy plans to begin at 9 a.m. and should be completed by no later than 4 p.m.

The convoys will be escorted by lead and trail vehicles with rotating amber lights and convoy ahead / convoy follows signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, via email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil or by phone call to either (808) 969-2411 or (808) 824-1474.

