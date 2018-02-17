MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces a “no outlet” restriction from 29th Avenue (also known as Poni Moi Avenue) onto Keeau Pahoa Road (Highway 130) between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, excluding weekends and state holidays. This restriction is effective Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, and will be conducted on a trial basis through the morning of Monday, March 5, 2018.

Uncontrolled access along Highway 130 was identified as a safety concern in the Final Environmental Assessment for the Keaau Pahoa Road Improvements. HDOT will consider limiting the number of access points to the highway in portions of the corridor in accordance with the recommendations from the Environmental Assessment.

“We are constantly exploring cost-efficient and effective ways to improve our highways system,” said HDOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Hawaii District crews have observed A.M. traffic building in this area due in part to multiple side street connections to the highway. We are limiting access from 29th Avenue as a test to evaluate the benefits and impacts of the restriction.”

Signage to notify motorists of the “no outlet” restriction, as well as traffic control devices, will be placed at the intersection to alert motorists to the trial.

HDOT would appreciate any comments on this pilot from the community. Please send comments to DOTPAO@hawaii.gov or call the HDOT Hawaii District at 933-8866 prior to the end of the trial on March 5, 2018.

