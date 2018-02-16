MEDIA RELEASE

Police are investigating a missing persons case involving Gerald Ragsdale a 48-year-old man, 5 foot 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, unknown what he was wearing when he went missing. Ragsdale was possibly last at Walmart Hilo at 10 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb 14).

Police ask anyone with information on HIS/HER whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

