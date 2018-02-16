MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 40-year-old man who is wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest for violating parole and for questioning in connection with the (February 9), attempted murder investigation in Puna.

Jayse Polaris Lee is described as being 5-feet-6-inches, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes having a mustache and beard. He is believed to have lost some weight since this photo was taken and is known to frequent the Makuʻu area.

Lee may be in possession of a firearm. The public is advised against approaching Lee who should be considered armed and dangerous.

At 6:00 a.m., on (February 9), officers responded to the report of gunshots fired followed by a woman yelling in the Tiki Gardens subdivision (adjacent to Ainaloa subdivision) in Puna. One of the responding officers located a man leaving the area on a dirt bike which soon thereafter fell to the ground. The man pointed a gun at the officer and fired a shot at the officer then ran into nearby bushes. The officer was not struck by the bullet and did not return fire. Despite an extensive search, the suspect could not be located.

Police located the 29-year-old woman, Angel Ano. She was found unharmed in Kona.

Anyone who may have any information of Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Levon Stevens of the Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Levon.Stevens@hawaiicounty.gov.

