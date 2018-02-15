MEDIA RELEASE

(L-R) Shea Nactor, Jason Grouns, Luke Watkins, William Brown and Staff Member (L-R) Wyatt Kailli-Leong, Shea Nactor, athelete Daylan Toribio, Luke Watkins and Kupono Mata

Tip-A-Cop is a coordinated project to raise awareness and funds for athletes of Special Olympics Hawaiʻi. During the project, off-duty officers, (Celebrity Servers), volunteer department employees and Special Olympics personnel will be greeting customers, waiting tables and serving patrons at participating restaurants.

Last year’s event raised over $5,000 through the collective efforts of our officers and volunteers. This year, we are hoping to top that while helping Special Olympics East Hawaiʻi reach their $140,000 annual budget.

Stop by and support Special Olympics and Tip-A-Cop; Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 10:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. at Don’s Grill 485 Hinano St. Hilo, and Saturday, February 17 and 18th from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Ken’s House of Pancakes 1730 Kamehameha St. Hilo.

