MEDIA RELEASE
Tip-A-Cop is a coordinated project to raise awareness and funds for athletes of Special Olympics Hawaiʻi. During the project, off-duty officers, (Celebrity Servers), volunteer department employees and Special Olympics personnel will be greeting customers, waiting tables and serving patrons at participating restaurants.
Last year’s event raised over $5,000 through the collective efforts of our officers and volunteers. This year, we are hoping to top that while helping Special Olympics East Hawaiʻi reach their $140,000 annual budget.
Stop by and support Special Olympics and Tip-A-Cop; Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 10:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. at Don’s Grill 485 Hinano St. Hilo, and Saturday, February 17 and 18th from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Ken’s House of Pancakes 1730 Kamehameha St. Hilo.
