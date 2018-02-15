 

   

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Florida shooting victims

MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, until sunset on ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Monday, February 19, 2018. This action is a mark of respect for the victims­­­­­­­­­­­ of ­the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

