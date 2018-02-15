MEDIA RELEASE
HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, until sunset on Monday, February 19, 2018. This action is a mark of respect for the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
For the official order from the White House click here.
