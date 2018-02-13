MEDIA RELEASE

Signs notifying motorists of revised weights to be installed by February 15.

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be installing signage advising motorists of weight limit reductions on bridges on the islands of Hawaii, Maui, Oahu, and Kauai. The weight reductions are in effect from the date of the posting until such time that they are lifted. HDOT will post all weight reduction signs at the bridges mentioned in this release by Feb. 15, 2018.

The bridge weight limits vary, but do not have any effect on passenger vehicles, which typically weigh two tons. Emergency vehicles, busses, and tractor trailers may be affected. HDOT is coordinating with county emergency response and public transit agencies on access to these areas for their vehicles.

Hawaii Island

Ninole Stream Bridge on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) Milepost 56.5.

New weight limit 13 tons.

Hilea Stream Bridge on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) Milepost 57.6.

New weight limit 13 tons.

Waiaka Stream Bridge on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) Milepost 58.8.

New weight limit 15 tons.

Maui

Honokohau Stream Bridge on Kahekili Highway (Route 30) Milepost 35.8.

New weight limit 16 tons.

Papanahoa Stream Bridge on Kahekili HIghway (Route 30) Milepost 41.25.

New weight limit 15 tons.

Note: Bridges in italics belong to the County of Maui.

Makani No. 132 Culvert, located on Makani Road between Apana Road and Kaupea Street.

New weight limit 13 tons.

Maliko No. 48 Bridge. Located on Makawao Avenue between Kokomo Road and Kee Road.

New weight limit 9 tons.

Kaupea No. 134 Bridge. Located on Kaupea Street between Puia Place and Haele Place.

New weight limit 10 tons.

Oahu

Nuuanu Stream Bridge, Westbound on Nimitz Highway, located between River Street and Awa Street.

New weight limit 28 tons.

North (Lower) Poamoho Stream Bridge, located on Kaukonahuna Road (Route 930) about 400 ft. northeast of Hukilau Loop.

New weight limit 12 tons.

Kauai

Hanapepe River Bridge on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in Hanapepe Town.

New weight limit 34 tons.

flh.fhwa.dot.gov/projects/hi/h…

Commercial vehicles and trucks with routes taking them over these bridges should apply for an overload permit, adjust their loads, or consider alternate routes. More information on overload permits for state roads and bridges can be found at this link. More information on overload permits for the County of Maui bridges can be found at: www.mauicounty.gov/1303/Moving…

HDOT is putting these weight limits in place due to a recent reassessment of how the state calculates bridge weight restriction to take into account heavy truck loads. Some of the weight restrictions for bridges on the list may be removed or reduced following further testing, analysis and/or with ongoing or future bridge repair projects.

