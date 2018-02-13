MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have apprehended and charged a 58-year-old man who was wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest for violating conditions of his release.

At 3:20 p.m. this afternoon (February 13), Anthony Gover was arrested without incident at a business establishment in Hilo. He is currently being held without bail in the Hilo cellblock pending his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon (February 14) in Circuit Court.

Police appreciate the public’s assistance for their calls on his possible whereabouts during that period.

