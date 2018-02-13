MEDIA RELEASE

Donald Linn McKay was reported missing from the Kohala Hospital area. He is a 69-year-old Caucasian male described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with white hair and a short white beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue jacket, blue jeans and a multi colored aloha shirt. If you have information to regarding the location of McKay, please call the police non-emergency number of (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

