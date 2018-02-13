MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Judicial Council has extended the deadline to apply for two upcoming vacancies on the Hawaii State Ethics Commission. The new application deadline is March 7, 2018.

Members of the commission serve on a voluntary basis. Applicants from all islands may apply. Travel expenses incurred by neighbor island commissioners to attend meetings on Oahu will be reimbursed.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawaii, and may not hold any other public office. The Hawaii State Constitution prohibits members of the Ethics Commission from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists, and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission.

The Governor will select the commissioners from two nominees for each vacancy submitted by the Judicial Council. The term of service for these commissioners will run from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2022.

Interested persons should submit an application, a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity) postmarked by March 7, 2018 to: Judicial Council, Hawaii Supreme Court, 417 S. King Street, Second Floor, Honolulu, Hawaii 96813-2902.

An application is available on the Judiciary website or can be obtained by calling the Judicial Council at (808) 539-4702.

