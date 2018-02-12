MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 5, through February 11, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 123 DUI arrests compared with 149 during the same period last year, a decrease of 17.4 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District Distric. Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 5 28 Puna 7 28 Ka’ū. 0 2 Kona. 8 56 South Kohala 1 7 North Kohala 0 2 Island Total 21 123

There have been 116 major accidents so far this year compared with 168 during the same period last year, a decrease of 31 percent.

To date, there was one fatal crash, resulting in two fatalities, compared with four fatal crashes, resulting in four fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 75 percent for fatal crashes, and 50 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide

