PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i — Soldiers are scheduled to convoy from Kawaihae Docks to Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) Feb. 14, 2018. The nine-vehicle, 12-piece convoy plans to begin at 10 a.m. and should be completed by no later than 3:30 p.m.

The convoys will be escorted by lead and trail vehicles: civilian vans with rotating amber lights and convoy ahead / convoy follows signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, via email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil or by phone call to either (808) 969-2577 or (808) 824-1474.

