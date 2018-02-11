MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Road Closure Update for Sunday, February 11 at 7 a.m. Hawaii Fire Department and Department of Land and Natural Resources report Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) will remain closed between Daniel K. Intersection at the 15.5 Mile marker and Makalei at the 31 Mile marker through this afternoon due to a brush fire that occurred yesterday.

Residents between the 18 Mile marker and the 31 Mile marker access is only through the Makalei roadblock. All other traffic use Queen K. Hwy as detour. Thank you for your kokua. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

