MEDIA RELEASE

Greg Chun has been appointed as senior advisor to University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner and UH Hilo Chancellor Marcia Sakai in overseeing the fulfillment of the responsibilities of the entire UH System on Maunakea. Chun is a UH Mānoa faculty member whose work focuses on the intersection of land use, community engagement and culture. He had dual appointments in the Hawaiʻinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge and the Social Science Research Institute, and his new role is a reassignment of his duties. Chun also chairs the Maunakea Management Board.

“Greg is extraordinarily well qualified and prepared to help the entire university and state move forward,” said UH President David Lassner in making the appointment. “Greg’s new role will enable him to represent the university externally on all matters relating to Maunakea, including the many discussions of alternative models of management. At the same time, he will be able to assist the entire University of Hawaiʻi in continuing to advance what have become award-winning stewardship and management programs across all parts of the institution.”

Chun is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools and has formal training as a clinical psychologist. Now residing on Hawaiʻi island, Chun has served at the senior executive level with both Kamehameha Schools and the Parker Ranch. He has experience with restoration of historic Hawaiian sites in West Hawaiʻi and Molokaʻi, in the development of educational and cultural programming as well as Hawaiian culture and values training, and providing leadership and organizational development.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



