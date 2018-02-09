MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a Mountain View man for several offenses following his recent release from jail on (January 25), after pleading guilty a week earlier to five felony offenses.

On Wednesday afternoon, (February 7), police responded to a report of a man unconscious in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck on the roadway in the Hawaiian Acres Subdivision in Puna.

At 12:32 p.m., that day, officers arrested the man identified as 19-year-old Kahekili Krause, after discovering that the truck was stolen from a business in the Shipman Industrial Park the previous weekend. Krause was also arrested on a warrant detective secured that morning (February 7), for a trespassing incident at home in Kurtistown on (February 3).

Krause was taken to the Hilo cellblock while investigators continued the investigation. Police later served a search warrant on the stolen truck and recovered two “ice” pipes and other evidence from within. He is being held in lieu of $63,000 pending his initial appearance on Monday, (February 12), in District Court.

At 9:30 a.m, Friday, police charged Krause with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia, second-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of habitual property crimes.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Frank Mohica of the department’s Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2272 or Frank.Mohica@hawaiicounty.gov.

