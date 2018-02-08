MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking the public’s help in locating a 58-year-old man wanted for an outstanding bench warrant for violating the conditions of his release.

Anthony Louis Gover is described as 6-feet, 170 pounds, bald with black eyes with a dark complexion. He is known to frequent the Pāhoa area.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.

