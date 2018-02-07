MEDIA RELEASE

Autopsies conducted Tuesday, (February 6), determined that 54-year-old Roxane Cho who died on Friday, (February 2), and the unidentified male who died on Saturday, (February 3), after both had been involved in a one-vehicle traffic collision on Friday, (February 2), in Honamalino, South Kona near the 84 mile marker of the Māmalahoa Highway Route 11, died from their injuries sustained in the accident.

The previously unidentified male has been identified as 56-year-old Richard Chamberlain of Kalua-Kona.

