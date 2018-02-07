MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old man wanted for escape.

Alexander Hill violated terms and conditions of his work furlough when he failed to return to the Hale Nani Correctional Facility on (October 2, 2017). He is described as being 5-feet-6-inches, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has the names “Alika” and “Mikah” tattooed on the backs of his hands. He is known to frequent the Pāhoa area.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or William.Brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



