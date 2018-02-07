MEDIA RELEASE

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kuoio Kukua, a 26-year-old who resides in the Kona district.

He is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants of arrest totaling $200,000.00.

Kukua is described as 5-feet-10-inches, approximately 150 pounds, local male, black hair, multiple tattoos the most visible being on the neck and both arms. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten or Officer Chandler Nacino at (808) 936-5171 or (808) 326-4646.

