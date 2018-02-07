MEDIA RELEASE

The Big Island Press Club announces the availability of scholarships for students pursuing higher education in journalism and related careers. Last year, BIPC awarded a total of $4,600 to six Hawaii Island students at its annual scholarship dinner.

Application deadline is April 2. To qualify applicants must: have Big Island residential ties, demonstrate an interest in journalism or related career, be enrolled as a full-time student and show a record of academic achievement.

Annually BIPC offers scholarships honoring past Big Island journalists and advocates. The awards

include the Robert C. Miller Memorial Scholarship, the Bill Arballo Scholarship, the Marcia Reynolds Scholarship, the Yukino Fukubori Memorial Scholarship, the Jack Markey Memorial Scholarship andthe Hugh Clark scholarship. Awards are determined by the BIPC Scholarship Committee to qualified applicants.

Past Big Island Press Club scholarship winners include John Burnett, Hawaii Tribune Herald reporter, Alex Bitter,a Waiakea High School grad and the Wall Street Journal writer, Elisa Yadao-HMSA Senior Vice President, Ilihia Gionson, owner of Hiehie Communications, Peter Sur- Legislative

Assistant District 3, and Chris Loos, retired newspaper and radio reporter.

Applications must be postmarked by April 2 and announcement of winners will be at the BIPC Annual Scholarship dinner to be held in May.

Applications are available at the BIPC website: www.bigislandpressclub.org/sch…. For more information email: scholarships@bigislandpressclu… or call Big Island Press Club Treasurer, Robert Duerr (808) 937-9104.

Founded in 1967, the Big Island Press Club is the state’s oldest and most active media organization in the state of Hawaii.

The Big Island Press Club also announces its annual the Lava Tube and the Torch of Light awards annually on Freedom of Information Day, March 16, the birthday of James Madison. For further information on the Big Island Press Club, visit www.BigIslandPressClub.org

