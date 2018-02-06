Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday (Feb 7).

A surface front and strong trough aloft are bringing winter weather and very cold temperatures to Hawaii Island summits.

Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible, and the road to the summit of Mauna Kea is closed.

Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for Hawaii Island through Wednesday afternoon (Feb 7).

A strong trough in the upper atmosphere will maintain a very unstable atmosphere through Wednesday, with the potential for explosive shower development that could lead to flash flooding.

Conditions are conducive for the development of terrain- anchored and slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms. Rain will also affect urban areas and lower elevations, which are more susceptible to flooding problems.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

Wind Advisory

A wind advisory is in effect for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa until 6 a.m. Wednesday (Feb 7).

At elevations above 12,000 feet winds are forecast to be in the 35-55 mph range with gusts up to 65 mph.

The strong winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists should use caution while driving. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors. Consider postponing driving or hiking to the summit until conditions improve. If camping near the summit, be sure tents are well secured.

Special Weather Statement

Thunderstorms developing this afternoon may produce strong and gusty winds and hail.

The atmosphere over the state is very unstable, and mostly sunny morning conditions will give way to scattered afternoon heavy showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong and gusty winds, frequent lightning, intense downpours, and hail.

When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors. Stay away from windows and electrical appliances until the the storm is over. Be aware that lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. It does not have to be raining where you are to be struck by lightning.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



