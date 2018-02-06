MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for 26-year-old Sloan K. Deleon. He is wanted on six bench warrants totaling $300,000.00. He is described as, 5’6” tall, 180 pounds with black (or dyed-blonde) hair and brown eyes. Due to complaints received from the concerned community, Deleon has recently been sighted in the Ocean View area while in the company of JennyLee Rego, who is also being sought after by police.

JennyLee L. Rego is wanted on six bench warrants totaling $300,000.00 as well. She is described as, 5’3” tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police will increase their enforcement in the Ocean View area, and ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

