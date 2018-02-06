MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating the death of a 23-year old male Peruvian National who died in the waters off of South Point Landing.

Hawaiʻi Island Police received an E-911 call concerning two distressed swimmers off of South Point Landing at about 2:09 PM on February 5, 2018 (Monday). When emergency responders arrived, an HFD Rescue Diver was deployed and the 23-year old male was pulled from the water. The male was later taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:25 PM. Police have opened a coroner’s inquest investigation.

Police investigating the matter determined that a 20-year old female friend of the victim had been swept under a current while jumping off of South Point Landing, from an area commonly referred to as “South Point Cliff Jump”. The male jumped in the water to assist her and the two began to have difficulties getting to shore. The female was able to get to an area where she could get out of the water. The male was not able to make it to shore.

The male and female are both visitors from Peru. The name of the male is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The South Point area is a popular spot listed in several social media and tourist web pages; however, the area is not safe for jumping or diving into the water. Police are cautioning the public as warning signs are posted prohibiting jumping or diving into the water.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



