Flood Advisory

A flood advisory is in effect for Hawaii Island until 6:45 p.m. Monday (Feb 5).

At 3:42 p.m. HST, weather radar indicated that the area of heavy rainfall has expanded over the northern half of Hawaii Island. The heaviest rainfall was over the Waikoloa area of South Kohala, the upper slopes of the Hamakua District, and over the slopes above Hilo. Short bursts of rain at rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour have been estimated from radar data. Additional rainfall could develop over the next several hours.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Paauilo, Honokaa, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Kamuela, Kawaihae and Honokaa, and Waikoloa.

Thunderstorms



Hail falling and bouncing off the lawn in Mountain View Monday afternoon (Feb 5). Video Special to Hawaii 24/7 by Steven Royston.

At 4:57 p.m. HST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Kurtistown and Hawaiian Acres, or 10 miles south of Hilo, moving east at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and dime size hail are possible with this storm. Hail is reported to be falling in Mountain View.

Locations impacted include Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Keaau, Pahoa, Hawaiian Beaches, Nanawale Estates, Kurtistown, Fern Acres, Ainaloa, and Kapoho.

Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for Hawaii Island through Wednesday afternoon (Feb 7).

A deep trough will keep the atmosphere moist and very unstable with flooding rains likely.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

Wind Advisory

A wind advisory is in effect for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa until 6 a.m. Wednesday (Feb 7).

At elevations above 12,000 feet winds are forecast to be in the 30-50 mph range with gusts up to 60 mph.

The strong winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists should use caution while driving. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors. Consider postponing driving or hiking to the summit until conditions improve. If camping near the summit, be sure tents are well secured.

Winter Storm Watch

A winter storm watch for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa is in effect from Tuesday (Feb 6) through Wednesday afternoon (Feb 7).

A deep trough has brought cold temperatures to the summits of Hawaii Island. A front moving east will bring increasingly deep moisture to the Big Island. As this moisture spreads up to the summits, heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. If you are planning travel to the summits, monitor the forecast and consider postponing your trip until the weather improves.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



