MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 29, 2018, through February 4, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 102 DUI arrests compared with 134 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 4 23 Puna 4 21 Ka‘ū 0 2 Kona 13 48 South Kohala 3 6 North Kohala 0 2 Island Total 24 102

There have been 94 major accidents so far this year compared with 143 during the same period last year, a decrease of 34.3 percent.

To date, there was one fatal crash, resulting in two fatalities, compared with four fatal crashes, resulting in four fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 75 percent for fatal crashes, and 50 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

