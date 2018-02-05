By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 1:59 p.m. alarm Monday (Feb 5) to South Point Landing in Ka‘u for, a man and woman in their 20s, swimmers in distress.

By the time rescuers arrived the woman was abe to make it to shore with minor scrapes to her legs but she had lost sight of the the male swimmer. A good samaritan on a boat was able to locate the man who was in about 50 feet of water.

Chopper One with rescue personnel located the victim in the water and free dived to recover the body. The scene was turned over to the police with the preliminary cause of death reported to be an accidental drowning.

