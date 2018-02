MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense message for Monday, February 5 at 8:50 a.m. The Department of Parks and Recreation reports Mahukona Beach Park will remain closed today as work crews clean up debris from the high surf that occurred this past weekend. This message will be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.

Have a safe day, this is your Hawai’i County Civil Defense Agency.

