By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

The Hawaii County Fire Department has discontinued their search for a woman swept away in Wailuku River floodwaters on January 26, 2018 near Piihonua Falls.

The search included many hours with ground crews, dive teams and helicopter crews until Monday (Feb 5). The search was performed from Piihonua Falls down the Wailuku River to Hilo Bay and around the Hamakua Coast with no results.

