MEDIA RELEASE

When Super Bowl LII kicks off, will you be prepared for party victory? Whether you’re the home team or a visitor, every Super Bowl LII party game plan must start with a shutdown defense that prevents drunk driving.

Drunk driving kills. In 2016, there were 10,497 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drunk drivers. You know that many Super Bowl parties will involve alcohol, so play it smart by having a winning game plan in place to not drink and drive.

We will all win on Super Bowl Sunday if we follow these keys to the game:

Know the Rules: It’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. When it comes to drinking and driving, law enforcement doesn’t throw a yellow flag; they throw the book at you. You’ll get pulled over, arrested, and prosecuted. Your wallet takes a big hit, too: the average DUI court case costs approximately $10,000.

Play It Safe: Defenses win championships; your best defense is to plan a safe ride. From buses to Uber and designated drivers, connect with the option that will get you home safely.

Be a Party MVP: Volunteer to be a designated driver. Let your squad know that you’ll be there for them when the party’s over with a safe, sober ride home.

If You’ve Been Drinking, You’re Benched: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. There’s no place on the road for anyone who has been drinking. If someone tries to drive after drinking, tell them to ride the bench until you help them find a sober ride home. If you’re hosting the party, you’re the head coach. Make the right call: take their keys before they drink and drive.

We’re all on the same team when it comes to preventing drunk driving. And, however you or your guests travel on Super Bowl Sunday, always buckle up. Your seat belt is your best defense in any vehicle crash.

We hope it’s a great game and that you enjoy it—safely—with friends and family. Remember: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



