Today, with clear views at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano, four spattering sites were visible on the Halema‘uma‘u lava lake. Through the gas plume, a visible scar (light-colored wall rock) from the January 19 rockfall that triggered an explosive event, could be seen on the southern Overlook crater wall. Another, smaller scar on the northeastern lake wall (left), resulting from two tiny rock falls on January 24, was also visible. Photo taken Tuesday, January 30, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey The weather today allowed for clear views of the episode 61g flow field and Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. The active 61g surface flows continue on and near the base of Pūlama pali, along with scattered breakouts on the upper flow field (above the pali). The closest active surface flows to the emergency road are approximately 2.8 km (1.7 miles) from the road. Three breakout areas on Pūlama pali are marked with black arrows, and Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō can be seen on the skyline. There have been no major changes at the inactive Kamokuna lava delta (foreground). Photo taken Tuesday, January 30, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey An HVO geologist (near center) measured the level of the active lava pond inside the Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō west pit, took photos, and documented recent changes of the lava pond and surrounding areas during today’s field work. Photo taken Tuesday, January 30, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. January 25, 2018 to February 1, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. January 25, 2018 to February 1, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. January 25, 2018 to February 1, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. January 25, 2018 to February 1, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. January 25, 2018 to February 1, 2018. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level fluctuated with summit inflation and deflation, ranging about 25–34 m (82–110 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g lava flow remained active downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, with scattered breakouts on the pali and coastal plain, but no ocean entry. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa Volcano is not erupting. Rates of deformation and seismicity remain above long-term background levels. Small-magnitude earthquakes occurred beneath the summit caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). The rate of seismicity near the summit was slightly greater during the past week than in recent weeks. A few deeper earthquakes were scattered beneath the volcano’s flanks at depths less than 13 km (8 mi). GPS and InSAR measurements continue to show slow deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone, but rates in the past few months have decreased compared to rates of the past year. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

No earthquakes were reported as felt in Hawaii this past week.

Please visit the HVO website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquakes info, and more. Call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa). Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. January 25, 2018 to February 1, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie from a camera positioned on the southeast flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, looking toward the active flow advancing to the southeast. The breakout point is at the left edge of the image, and the mid-field skyline at the right is roughly coincident with the top of the pali. January 25, 2018 to February 1, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. January 25, 2018 to February 1, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

