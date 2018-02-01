By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to an 8:15 a.m. alarm Thursday (Feb 1) to the Kalapana lava viewing area in the old Royal Gardens Subdivision to rescue hikers from noxious fumes.

Four hikers, a hiking guide leading three others, were hiking near the lava flow when it started raining which created a noxious steam cloud surrounding the group affecting their breathing and vision. The group was called for help.

The tour guide was overcome by the noxious steam cloud while the three visitors escaped to safe location. Chopper One flew in and found the three people safely away from the fumes then located the unresponsive tour guide in another location. The tour guide was airlifted to a medic unit and he was determined to be dead. Choppers One and Two were able to airlift the three other people who sustained minor injuries and they did not need further medical attention.

In social media posts condolences have been left identifying the fallen guide as Hawaii Stargzing Adventures owner and tour guide Sean King of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Volcanic gases produced from Hawaii’s active volcano can be hazardous to people, animals and plants. The USGS explains some of the dangers as part of their Volcano Hazards Program.

