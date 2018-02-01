MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Guests onboard Hawaiian Airlines’ transpacific flights now have access to health and wellness video content produced exclusively by the airline for its in-flight programming. The Ola Pono (Live Well) series launched today with videos on pre-flight, in-flight and post-flight stretching and breathing techniques by Honolulu movement specialist Wainani Arnold.

“We understand the main purpose of in-flight programming is to entertain, but we knew we could do that while also providing useful and effective content that would enhance the guest experience,” said Evan Nomura, product manager, in-flight entertainment at Hawaiian Airlines. “We’re excited to launch this series featuring local experts and look forward to creating more exclusive content.”

Throughout the year, Hawaiian Airlines’ guests traveling between Hawai‘i and any of the carrier’s North American gateway cities or 11 international destinations will be treated to new Ola Pono videos focused on health and wellness within three main areas: land, air and sea.

AIR

For the Ola Pono debut, Hawaiian partnered with Arnold, founder of Wainani Wellness Center, to create three videos of stretching and breathing exercises that can be practiced while on board and at the airport. Arnold is a trained choreographer and hula dancer with over 15 years’ experience teaching yoga, pilates, gyrotonic and dance. She credits hula with planting the seed for her growth in all forms of dance and mind- body movement modalities. “Consistent, controlled movements while flying benefit travelers of all ages and can help with blood circulation, stiff joints and jetlag,” she said. “The goal is to take care of yourself during the flight so you can get the most out of your Hawai‘i vacation.”

SEA

The series’ second chapter showcases the treasures buried deep within our waters. Renowned Hawaiian surfer, lifeguard and waterman Brian Keaulana and his daughter, Ha‘a Keaulana, take viewers on a journey across Mākaha on the west side of O‘ahu as they explore the island’s rich history and powerful connection to the ocean, while sharing tips on how guests can experience the healing and cleansing properties of our waters.

LAND

The final chapter highlights Hawaii’s unique agriculture. Chef Lee Anne Wong, owner of Koko Head Café in Honolulu, visits farms and local markets across the islands to discuss the nutritional benefits of local produce and offers culinary tips on how to create recipes at home. Hawaiian Airlines recently announced Wong will be leading the airline’s complimentary in-flight meal program as executive chef beginning June

To celebrate the launch of the Ola Pono series, Hawaiian is holding a Relaxcation Sweepstakes through the end of February to award one lucky winner 140,000 HawaiianMiles, a three-night stay at the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa and a complimentary Heavenly Spa Signature massage for two at the Moana Lani Spa, Waikīkī’s only oceanfront spa. Hawaiian Airlines fans in the United States can enter the sweepstakes by following the airline on Instagram or Twitter and completing the entry form.

For more information about Hawaiian’s Ola Pono series, as well as exclusive video clips and travel tips from Wainani Arnold, please visit www.hawaiianairlines.com/OlaPo….

