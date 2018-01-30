MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 22, 2018, through January 28, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 78 DUI arrests compared with 107 during the same period last year, a decrease of 27.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 7 19 Puna 7 17 Ka‘ū 0 2 Kona 7 35 South Kohala 0 3 North Kohala 0 2 Island Total 21 78

There have been 72 major accidents so far this year compared with 119 during the same period last year, a decrease of 39.5 percent.

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities, compared with 3 fatal crashes, resulting in 3 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 100 percent for fatal crashes, and 100 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



