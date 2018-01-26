By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 6:04 p.m. alarm Friday (Jan 26) to the Piihonua Falls area in Hilo for a hiker swept away in a flash flood.

A male and female were hiking above Piihonua Falls when a flash flood swept both into the quickly rising Wailuku River. The male was able to make it to the riverbank pulling himself out but was unable to locate the woman he was hiking with.

Rescue crews met the male on Piihonua Bridge to described what happened. Extremely high flood waters in the river prevented crews from doing a search in the water. Crews searched the riverbanks from above the bridge down to Boiling Pots without finding the woman who is Caucasian and in her mid-20s.

The search was called off at 7:25 p.m. due to darkness and will resume at daybreak.

