 

   

Categorized | News

Fire burns vacant home in Puna Friday morning (Jan 26)

Posted on January 26, 2018. Tags: , ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to an 11:01 a.m. alarm Friday (Jan 26) to 16-1962 Uilani Drive in Puna for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a vacant single-story home on fire with the front 25 percent of the home burning with flames in the entrance and front room.

Crews had the fire under control by 11:18 a.m. and it declared out at 11:30 a.m. There were no occupants in the home and no injuries were reported. Traffic was detoured to Ainaloa Blvd.

The estimated loss in the fire was $12,800 with $92,800 saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: