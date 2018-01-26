By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to an 11:01 a.m. alarm Friday (Jan 26) to 16-1962 Uilani Drive in Puna for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a vacant single-story home on fire with the front 25 percent of the home burning with flames in the entrance and front room.

Crews had the fire under control by 11:18 a.m. and it declared out at 11:30 a.m. There were no occupants in the home and no injuries were reported. Traffic was detoured to Ainaloa Blvd.

The estimated loss in the fire was $12,800 with $92,800 saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



