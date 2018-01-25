MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Heavy Rain and Road Closure message for Thursday evening, January 25th, at 7:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports heavy rain conditions are expected to continue through tomorrow for Hamakua, Hilo and Puna areas of Hawaii Island.

Due to the rain accumulation, the following are issued:

Department of Public Works reports 2 road closures in Hilo due to flooding: Kukila Street off Railroad Avenue, and the two outer lanes of Kamehameha Avenue near Pauahi Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected areas, use alternate routes and drive with caution.

You will be informed as conditions change. Thank you. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

