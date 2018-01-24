MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police charged two individuals with offenses related to the shooting incident that occurred in the Hawi area of North Kohala on Monday, (January 22).

At approximately 9:45 a.m., on Monday, patrol officers responded to a report of a gunshot fired on a property located in the 55-3500 block of Alaalae Road in Hawi. Officers determined that a 65-year-old male victim attempted to evict a 27-year-old male, identified as Lucas Wolf, and a 28-year-old woman, identified as Britney Wolf, from his property on Alaalae Road. During the victim’s attempt to evict the couple, they exhibited aggressive behaviors towards the victim. As the victim retreated from the immediate area, Britney Wolf fired a single shot from a weapon. The victim was not injured, and he subsequently notified police. Upon officers’ arrival, Lucas Wolf was located on foot and arrested for Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree. Britney Wolf was located within a parked vehicle, however, she refused to comply with officers’ orders to exit the vehicle and made several statements which led officers to believe she was in possession of a firearm.

The department’s Special Response Team (SRT) responded to the scene and eventually, crisis negotiators were able to establish communication with the suspect who remained within the parked vehicle.

As this incident continued, the suspect fired two additional gunshots and as a result of one of the gunshots, the SRT’s armored vehicle, known as the BearCat, sustained damage.

At approximately 5:11 p.m., Britney Wolf surrendered to police and was arrested with no further incident of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

Upon execution of a search warrant, detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section recovered one shotgun, one rifle, one semi-automatic handgun, spent ammunition casings, and numerous rounds of unspent ammunition from within the vehicle the female suspect was located.

Lucas and Britney Wolf were transported to the Kealakehe Police Station as detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section continue this investigation.

On Wednesday morning at 9:57 a.m., Lucas Wolf was charged with Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree (accomplice), Reckless Endangering in the First Degree (accomplice), Registration Mandatory, and Permit to Acquire. His total bail has been set at $26,000. He remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance at Kona District Court tomorrow morning (January 25).

On Wednesday afternoon (Januuary 24), at 4:10 p.m., Britney Wolf was charged with one count each of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Criminal Property Damage in the Fourth Degree, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony; two counts each of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree and Reckless Endangering in the First Degree; and three counts each of Registration Mandatory and Permit to Acquire. Her total bail has been set at $303,000. She remains in police custody pending her initial court appearance also at Kona District Court tomorrow morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact police at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jerome Manuel, via email at Jerome.Manuel@hawaiicounty.gov, or at (808)326-4646 ext. 262.

