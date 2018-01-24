MEDIA RELEASE

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit (SEU), assisted by the Area II Vice Section and the South Kohala Patrol Division, concluded a month-long narcotics-related and community nuisance-type investigation which stemmed from numerous community complaints of suspected narcotic use and narcotics-related activities occurring in the Waikoloa Village Area.

On Tuesday, (January 23), at 4:15 p.m., SEU, and Vice Officers, contacted 59-year-old James Anthony Nelson of Waikoloa, within the parking lot of the Waikoloa Highlands Shopping Center. During the course of their investigation, officers located and recovered approximately 11.5 grams of a black tar-like substance (suspected heroin), 7.5 grams of a crystalline substance (suspected crystal methamphetamine), numerous drug paraphernalia items associated with heroin and methamphetamine use, and an unregistered 9mm pistol. Officers also located $5,594.00 in cash which was seized for forfeiture.

Upon conferring with the Prosecutor’s Office, on Wednesday afternoon, at 2:30 p.m., Nelson was charged with two counts of Promoting Dangerous Drugs in the First Degree, two counts of Promoting Dangerous Drugs in the Second Degree, one count of Drug Paraphernalia, and six Firearm Charges. His total bail was set at $254,025.00.

Nelson remains in custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending his initial court appearance at Kona District Court tomorrow morning, (January 25).

The Hawaiʻi Police Department would like to thank community members for the numerous tips received in this investigation. In addition, the community is encouraged to remain aware of suspicious activities occurring within their neighborhood and to report any suspicious activity to the non-emergency dispatch line at (808) 935-3311.

