MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following four individuals who are wanted for outstanding warrants. All frequent the Mountain View and Volcano areas.

Jardin Tavares, 6-feet-1-inch, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

Joseph “JP” Branco, 5-feet-7-inches, 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Richard Benevides, 5-feet-11-inches, 270 pounds, brown eyes and hair.

Shilo Brent, 5-feet-7-inches, 175 pounds, brown eyes and hair.

Police ask that if you see any of these individuals please contact the department’s non-emergency

number at (808) 935-3311

