MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – Following the enactment of the continuing resolution, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is open to visitors as of 8 a.m. this morning (Jan 23).

All regularly scheduled programs and ranger-guided hikes will resume as usual, including tonight’s After Dark in the Park presentation about volcanic ash from Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake. The program is part of the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory’s Volcano Awareness Month outreach, and starts at 7 p.m. in the Kīlauea Visitor Center.

“We appreciate the support and patience of our community, visitors, and our partners. Our employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks,” said Park Superintendent Cindy Orlando. “We are a proud member of our community, and contribute nearly $200 million to the local economy annually,” she said.

Please visit www.nps.gov/hawaiivolcanoes for additional information about the park, including the calendar of events.

