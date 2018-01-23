This is Civil Defense Flash Flood and Road Closure message for Tuesday afternoon, January 23rd, at 2:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Advisory for Hawaii Island. Heavy rains, thunder and lightning are expected to continue through tonight.

Due to the Flash Flood Advisory, the following are issued:

If lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors. Due to the lightning, your utilities of power, cable and/or phones may be interrupted.

Hawaii Police Department reports driving conditions in Hamakua, Hilo Puna, and Ka‘u are poor due to heavy downpours.

Department of Public Works reports 2 road closures in Hilo due to flooding: East Kawailani Street, between Kamali‘i Street to Ho‘onani Place; and Kukila Street off Railroad Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected area, use alternate routes and drive with caution.

You will be informed as conditions change. Thank you. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



