Effective Monday, January 29, 2018, the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo will operate on a temporary revised schedule as follows:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

This temporary revised schedule is being put in place to ensure public safety during a temporary staff shortage. Once the temporary staff shortage is resolved, the public will be notified, and hours will be adjusted accordingly.

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks pool users and the general public for their understanding and patience during this period.

For more information, please contact Parks and Recreation, Recreation Division, at 961-8740.

