MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 15, 2018, through January 21, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 57 DUI arrests compared with 84 during the same period last year, a decrease of 32.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 6 12 Puna 3 10 Ka‘ū 0 2 Kona 6 28 South Kohala 1 3 North Kohala 0 2 Island Total 16 57

There have been 46 major accidents so far this year compared with 87 during the same period last year, a decrease of 47.1 percent.

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities, compared with 3 fatal crashes, resulting in 3 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 100 percent for fatal crashes, and 100 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

