On Saturday (January 20) paddlers on the first relay leg started outside Keauhou Bay and completed their 6 mile leg at Kamakahonu Beach by Kailua Pier, then the second leg paddlers tagged off them at the beach and paddled the six mile return to the finish line inside Keauhou Bay.

There were 26 paddlers entered who decided to paddle “iron” without tagging a partner and raced the entire 12 miles solo.

Sponsored by Angela Rey and Paul Streiter for the past 6 years, the top finishers in each division were presented with awards and all participants were treated to a delicious lunch prepared by the marvelous chefs of Jackie Rey’s.

PLACE OVERALL 1ST LEG 2ND LEG PADDLER NAMES PLACE in DIVISION 1 1:35:58 0:45:56 0:50:02 KUA NOLAN 1st V-1 Men Iron 2 1:36:04 0:46:01 0:50:03 BRUCE AYAU & BILL MORRIS 1st OC2 Men Iron 3 1:37:15 0:46:09 0:51:06 M. & C. HANDLEY / T. NICOLAS & L. MENDONCA 1st OC2 Men Relay 4 1:41:12 0:47:20 0:53:52 IAN FOO 1st Surfski Men Iron 5 1:41:39 0:49:09 0:52:30 CHANCE AGPOON / JEREMY PADAYAO 1st OC1 Men Relay 6 1:43:48 0:48:23 0:55:25 JOSE LICARDI / TYLER MAKAIWI 2nd OC1 Men Relay 7 1:44:06 0:49:22 0:54:44 KAIEA CANN 1st OC1 Men Iron 8 1:44:18 0:49:46 0:54:32 KEKOA KAU 2nd V-1 Men Iron 9 1:47:32 0:50:45 0:56:47 THERON OGATA 2nd OC1 Men Iron 10 1:48:12 0:50:43 0:57:29 LLOYD GANOOT 3rd OC1 Men Iron 11 1:48:22 0:54:20 0:54:02 KOA SPOON 3rd V-1 Men Iron 12 1:48:43 0:50:10 0:58:33 KRISTOPHER KEOUGH 4th V-1 Men Iron 13 1:49:14 0:53:41 0:55:33 K. LEAHY/S. FERRY & G. KOJIMA/L. DUIM 1st OC2 Mixed Relay 14 1:49:51 0:52:00 0:57:51 DILLON PARENT 4th OC1 Men Iron 15 1:49:59 0:51:08 0:58:51 CHEVISE CONTE / TIANA IMAI 1st OC2 Mixed Iron 16 1:50:11 0:54:21 0:55:50 TREY GREEN / BRYSON LUTA 3rd OC1 Men Relay 17 1:50:21 0:52:46 0:57:35 L & T. PARKER-BAILEY/A. & D. OKITA 2nd OC2 Mixed Relay 18 1:51:38 0:53:33 0:58:05 T.R. IRELAND / KYLE KEANU 4th OC1 Men Relay 19 1:52:17 0:50:45 1:01:32 THERON OGATA / RANDY RING 5th OC1 Men Relay 20 1:53:13 0:52:34 1:00:39 JOSHUA ALLEN 5th V-1 Men Iron 21 1:53:39 0:54:22 0:59:17 KRISTIN OLD 1st OC1 Women Iron 22 1:53:49 0:56:16 0:57:33 T.& D.NEUBERT/M. COLLINS & FINK/COLLINS/CRAWFORD 1st OC3 Mixed Relay 23 1:54:46 0:50:59 1:03:47 SEAN KAAWA / JESSIE KAAWA 1st V-1 Mixed Relay 24 1:54:53 0:54:30 1:00:23 JIM ELLIOTT 5th OC1 Men Iron 25 1:56:02 0:52:37 1:03:25 JOHN HUSAK 6th OC1 Men Iron 26 1:56:21 0:54:21 1:02:00 DOUG COPELAND 7th OC1 Men Iron 27 1:56:47 0:53:41 1:03:06 K. LEAHY/S. FERRY/G. KOJIMA/L. DUIM & C. STRAWN/K. TOBIN 3rd OC2 Mixed Relay 28 1:56:50 0:54:20 1:02:30 DAVID BORGES 8th OC1 Men Iron 29 1:56:53 0:54:17 1:02:36 STEVEN McKELLAR/ ASHLEY MIKKOLA 1st OC1 Mixed Relay 29 1:57:46 0:57:05 1:00:41 RODRIGO ROMO / TROY PARKER BAILEY 6th OC1 Men Relay 30 1:58:00 0:54:11 1:03:49 JERICHO MIYAHARA-YOUNG / JEREMY CHIEN 7th OC1 Men Relay 31 1:58:05 0:55:34 1:02:31 JEFF MOLDER 9th OC1 Men Iron 32 1:58:27 0:54:54 1:03:33 CHARLES COPE 10th OC1 Men Iron 33 1:58:39 0:54:43 1:03:56 CHRIS PAULACHAK / KERRY LONG 8th OC1 Men Relay 34 1:59:02 0:54:19 1:04:43 SEAN KAAWA / PATTY EAMES 2nd V-1 Mixed Relay 35 1:59:23 0:57:49 1:01:34 RICH MILHAM / TERRY TRINIDAD 9th OC1 Men Relay 36 2:00:01 0:54:18 1:05:43 STEVEN McKELLAR 11th OC1 Men Iron 37 2:00:16 0:56:40 1:03:36 J. McDANIELS& Y.AGOOT/T. FONG & K. SCHNEIDER 1st OC2 Women Relay 38 2:01:15 0:56:01 1:05:14 KEKOA YOCKMAN 12th OC1 Men Iron 39 2:03:49 1:00:49 1:03:00 SUE O'SHAUGHNESSY / SHEILA CADAOAS 1st OC1 Women Relay 40 2:03:59 0:57:44 1:06:15 EVONNE AMANTIAD-WILLIAMS 2nd OC1 Women Iron 41 2:04:51 0:57:11 1:07:40 CHRISTINA WILLIAMS 3rd OC1 Women Iron 42 2:06:19 0:58:23 1:07:56 HARRIET PARSONS 4th OC1 Women Iron 43 2:07:35 1:02:49 1:04:46 DAVE YAMAGATA / VERONIQUE POLI 2nd OC1 Mixed Relay 44 2:08:05 0:57:57 1:10:08 TINA FLOWER / ELLIOTT PARSONS 3rd OC1 Mixed Relay 45 2:08:06 1:03:02 1:05:04 RONDA ROBERTSON / TIM ROBERTSON 4th OC1 Mixed Relay 46 2:10:55 1:05:30 1:05:25 VERN & JANET HEIKKILA/TONI & KIRBY MAURY 4th OC2 Mixed Relay 47 2:11:09 1:00:51 1:10:18 LINDA ROBB 5th OC1 Women Iron 48 2:13:19 1:10:49 1:02:30 KAREN MICKIEVIC / ALEC FIERMAN 5th OC1 Mixed Relay 49 2:18:39 1:02:42 1:15:57 KIERAN HAMPSTEAD 13h OC1 Men Iron 50 2:19:59 1:05:40 1:14:19 SARAH GRAVES / AMY COOK 2nd OC1 Women Relay 51 2:21:18 1:07:15 1:14:03 LONNY HIGGINS / MEL PAUOLE 3rd V-1 Mixed Relay

