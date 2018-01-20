MEDIA RELEASE
On Saturday (January 20) paddlers on the first relay leg started outside Keauhou Bay and completed their 6 mile leg at Kamakahonu Beach by Kailua Pier, then the second leg paddlers tagged off them at the beach and paddled the six mile return to the finish line inside Keauhou Bay.
There were 26 paddlers entered who decided to paddle “iron” without tagging a partner and raced the entire 12 miles solo.
Sponsored by Angela Rey and Paul Streiter for the past 6 years, the top finishers in each division were presented with awards and all participants were treated to a delicious lunch prepared by the marvelous chefs of Jackie Rey’s.
|PLACE
|OVERALL
|1ST LEG
|2ND LEG
|PADDLER NAMES
|PLACE in DIVISION
|1
|1:35:58
|0:45:56
|0:50:02
|KUA NOLAN
|1st V-1 Men Iron
|2
|1:36:04
|0:46:01
|0:50:03
|BRUCE AYAU & BILL MORRIS
|1st OC2 Men Iron
|3
|1:37:15
|0:46:09
|0:51:06
|M. & C. HANDLEY / T. NICOLAS & L. MENDONCA
|1st OC2 Men Relay
|4
|1:41:12
|0:47:20
|0:53:52
|IAN FOO
|1st Surfski Men Iron
|5
|1:41:39
|0:49:09
|0:52:30
|CHANCE AGPOON / JEREMY PADAYAO
|1st OC1 Men Relay
|6
|1:43:48
|0:48:23
|0:55:25
|JOSE LICARDI / TYLER MAKAIWI
|2nd OC1 Men Relay
|7
|1:44:06
|0:49:22
|0:54:44
|KAIEA CANN
|1st OC1 Men Iron
|8
|1:44:18
|0:49:46
|0:54:32
|KEKOA KAU
|2nd V-1 Men Iron
|9
|1:47:32
|0:50:45
|0:56:47
|THERON OGATA
|2nd OC1 Men Iron
|10
|1:48:12
|0:50:43
|0:57:29
|LLOYD GANOOT
|3rd OC1 Men Iron
|11
|1:48:22
|0:54:20
|0:54:02
|KOA SPOON
|3rd V-1 Men Iron
|12
|1:48:43
|0:50:10
|0:58:33
|KRISTOPHER KEOUGH
|4th V-1 Men Iron
|13
|1:49:14
|0:53:41
|0:55:33
|K. LEAHY/S. FERRY & G. KOJIMA/L. DUIM
|1st OC2 Mixed Relay
|14
|1:49:51
|0:52:00
|0:57:51
|DILLON PARENT
|4th OC1 Men Iron
|15
|1:49:59
|0:51:08
|0:58:51
|CHEVISE CONTE / TIANA IMAI
|1st OC2 Mixed Iron
|16
|1:50:11
|0:54:21
|0:55:50
|TREY GREEN / BRYSON LUTA
|3rd OC1 Men Relay
|17
|1:50:21
|0:52:46
|0:57:35
|L & T. PARKER-BAILEY/A. & D. OKITA
|2nd OC2 Mixed Relay
|18
|1:51:38
|0:53:33
|0:58:05
|T.R. IRELAND / KYLE KEANU
|4th OC1 Men Relay
|19
|1:52:17
|0:50:45
|1:01:32
|THERON OGATA / RANDY RING
|5th OC1 Men Relay
|20
|1:53:13
|0:52:34
|1:00:39
|JOSHUA ALLEN
|5th V-1 Men Iron
|21
|1:53:39
|0:54:22
|0:59:17
|KRISTIN OLD
|1st OC1 Women Iron
|22
|1:53:49
|0:56:16
|0:57:33
|T.& D.NEUBERT/M. COLLINS & FINK/COLLINS/CRAWFORD
|1st OC3 Mixed Relay
|23
|1:54:46
|0:50:59
|1:03:47
|SEAN KAAWA / JESSIE KAAWA
|1st V-1 Mixed Relay
|24
|1:54:53
|0:54:30
|1:00:23
|JIM ELLIOTT
|5th OC1 Men Iron
|25
|1:56:02
|0:52:37
|1:03:25
|JOHN HUSAK
|6th OC1 Men Iron
|26
|1:56:21
|0:54:21
|1:02:00
|DOUG COPELAND
|7th OC1 Men Iron
|27
|1:56:47
|0:53:41
|1:03:06
|K. LEAHY/S. FERRY/G. KOJIMA/L. DUIM & C. STRAWN/K. TOBIN
|3rd OC2 Mixed Relay
|28
|1:56:50
|0:54:20
|1:02:30
|DAVID BORGES
|8th OC1 Men Iron
|29
|1:56:53
|0:54:17
|1:02:36
|STEVEN McKELLAR/ ASHLEY MIKKOLA
|1st OC1 Mixed Relay
|29
|1:57:46
|0:57:05
|1:00:41
|RODRIGO ROMO / TROY PARKER BAILEY
|6th OC1 Men Relay
|30
|1:58:00
|0:54:11
|1:03:49
|JERICHO MIYAHARA-YOUNG / JEREMY CHIEN
|7th OC1 Men Relay
|31
|1:58:05
|0:55:34
|1:02:31
|JEFF MOLDER
|9th OC1 Men Iron
|32
|1:58:27
|0:54:54
|1:03:33
|CHARLES COPE
|10th OC1 Men Iron
|33
|1:58:39
|0:54:43
|1:03:56
|CHRIS PAULACHAK / KERRY LONG
|8th OC1 Men Relay
|34
|1:59:02
|0:54:19
|1:04:43
|SEAN KAAWA / PATTY EAMES
|2nd V-1 Mixed Relay
|35
|1:59:23
|0:57:49
|1:01:34
|RICH MILHAM / TERRY TRINIDAD
|9th OC1 Men Relay
|36
|2:00:01
|0:54:18
|1:05:43
|STEVEN McKELLAR
|11th OC1 Men Iron
|37
|2:00:16
|0:56:40
|1:03:36
|J. McDANIELS& Y.AGOOT/T. FONG & K. SCHNEIDER
|1st OC2 Women Relay
|38
|2:01:15
|0:56:01
|1:05:14
|KEKOA YOCKMAN
|12th OC1 Men Iron
|39
|2:03:49
|1:00:49
|1:03:00
|SUE O'SHAUGHNESSY / SHEILA CADAOAS
|1st OC1 Women Relay
|40
|2:03:59
|0:57:44
|1:06:15
|EVONNE AMANTIAD-WILLIAMS
|2nd OC1 Women Iron
|41
|2:04:51
|0:57:11
|1:07:40
|CHRISTINA WILLIAMS
|3rd OC1 Women Iron
|42
|2:06:19
|0:58:23
|1:07:56
|HARRIET PARSONS
|4th OC1 Women Iron
|43
|2:07:35
|1:02:49
|1:04:46
|DAVE YAMAGATA / VERONIQUE POLI
|2nd OC1 Mixed Relay
|44
|2:08:05
|0:57:57
|1:10:08
|TINA FLOWER / ELLIOTT PARSONS
|3rd OC1 Mixed Relay
|45
|2:08:06
|1:03:02
|1:05:04
|RONDA ROBERTSON / TIM ROBERTSON
|4th OC1 Mixed Relay
|46
|2:10:55
|1:05:30
|1:05:25
|VERN & JANET HEIKKILA/TONI & KIRBY MAURY
|4th OC2 Mixed Relay
|47
|2:11:09
|1:00:51
|1:10:18
|LINDA ROBB
|5th OC1 Women Iron
|48
|2:13:19
|1:10:49
|1:02:30
|KAREN MICKIEVIC / ALEC FIERMAN
|5th OC1 Mixed Relay
|49
|2:18:39
|1:02:42
|1:15:57
|KIERAN HAMPSTEAD
|13h OC1 Men Iron
|50
|2:19:59
|1:05:40
|1:14:19
|SARAH GRAVES / AMY COOK
|2nd OC1 Women Relay
|51
|2:21:18
|1:07:15
|1:14:03
|LONNY HIGGINS / MEL PAUOLE
|3rd V-1 Mixed Relay
