MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KEAAU

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 between Keaau Pahoa Bypass Road and Naauao Road on Monday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

2) VOLCANO

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 25 and 28 on Monday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement reconstruction.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge.

