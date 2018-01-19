MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense water shutoff message. The Department of Water Supply reports that portions of the Hilo & Kaūmana area are scheduled for a water service shutoff this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Due to a watermain repair, customers may experience loss of water or low water pressure.

WATER SHUT-OFF NOTICE

ALL SERVICES ALONG WAIĀNUENUE AVENUE FROM RAINBOW DRIVE TO HILO HIGH SCHOOL, INCLUDING ALL CONNECTING SIDE ROADS AND ALL OF REEDS ISLAND;

ALONG KAŪMANA DRIVE FROM AINAKO AVENUE TO WAIĀNUENUE AVENUE, INCLUDING KAŪMANA GARDENS SUBDIVISION, ALL CONNECTING SIDE ROADS AND SUBDIVISIONS;

ALONG PUNAHELE STREET FROM KAŪMANA DRIVE TO HĀLAʻI STREET, INCLUDING HĀLAʻI HILL AND ALL CONNECTING SIDE ROADS,

ALONG HAILI STREET FROM HĀLAʻI STREET TO KAPIʻOLANI STREET, INCLUDING ALL CONNECTING SIDE ROADS.

ALONG KOMOHANA STREET FROM WAIĀNUENUE AVENUE TO MOHOULI STREET, INCLUDING KOMOHANA 79, PUʻUHONU PLACE, PUʻUHONU WAY, AND KOMOHANA HEIGHTS;

ALONG PONAHAWAI STREET FROM KOMOHANA STREET TO HOMELANI CEMETERY;

ALONG KŪKŪAU STREET FROM KOMOHANA TO ILIMA LANE, INCLUDING ALL SIDE ROADS;

ALONG MOHOULI STREET FROM KOMOHANA STREET TO KUMUKOA STREET, INCLUDING

ALL SIDE ROADS; SOUTH HILO, HAWAI‘I

Water will be temporarily turned off in the above-mentioned area from 10:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M. on SUNDAY, JANUARY 21, 2018, to repair a watermain leak. Repair will be in the area of Waiānuenue Avenue and Lele Street. Motorists are asked to drive slow and with caution in this construction area. A more detailed map is located on our website, www.hawaiidws.org.

For the community’s use, potable water distribution spigots will be setup at the following locations; Kaʻiulani Street near Easter Seals office and on Ainako Avenue above Lahaina Street.

Upon resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned during which time you may notice turbid and/or discolored water. You may also notice trapped air in your plumbing which will be released as you initially use water.

Affected customers may be without water or experience low water pressure and are asked to take any and all precautions necessary to protect the customers’ property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be harmed if automatically energized during the water shut-off.

The Department of Water Supply regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. If you have any questions, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura at 961-8790.

DATE AND TIME: FROM 10 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 21, 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



