MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged an 18-year-old Kailua-Kona man with sexual and other related offenses in connection with an incident reported on, (September 3, 2016).

On January 18, 2018, Samuel Latrik appeared in Kona Family Court where jurisdiction was waived to adult court. At 3:30 p.m., Latrik was charged with three counts of first-degree Sexual Assault, third-degree Sexual Assault, second-degree Assault, Kidnapping, second-degree Robbery, and first-degree Terroristic Threatening, for the incident which is said to have occurred in the Kailua-Kona area.

Latrik is being held at the Kona cellblock in lieu of $50,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in Kona District Court today, (January 19).

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 230 or Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty…..

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



