MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island police are investigating the theft of firearms in connection with a residential burglary in Puna.

At 6 p.m., Monday, (January 15), police responded to a report of a break-in at a residence in the 15-1600 29th Avenue block of the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. Numerous firearms to include pistols, rifles and shotguns were taken. Investigators determined that the incident occurred sometime between Sunday evening, (January 14), and Monday afternoon, (January 15).

One of the firearms taken was an uncommon, lever action rifle engraved with “Buffalo Bill.” The rifle and engraving are similar to the one depicted in the photo.

An older Caucasian man driving an early model pick-up truck and towing a trailer with a lawn mower was seen in that area late Monday afternoon. Detectives would like to identify and interview this individual.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

